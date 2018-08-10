Science camp offers kids the opportunity to explore and get hands-on experience with the different branches of science. Both residential and day camps build skills and knowledge in the STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) fields and have the potential to ignite a passion for science in young campers. These are some of the best camps in the nation offering kids immersive experiences with their environment.

Science Camps of America

Kaneohe, HI 96744

(808) 235-3612

www.sciencecampsamerica.com

The volcanoes, tropical climate, extreme altitudes and diversity of plant and animal life make Science Camps of America, located on The Big Island of Hawaii, an exciting place for young scientists to explore. The residential camp is open to teens ages 13 to 17 offering 10-day sessions during the summer.

Campers may select from two programs, Land & Sea or Air & Space. The Land & Sea Camp focuses on earth and marine science — lava flows, active volcanoes and reefs. Campers in the Air & Space program visit observatories and learn about Earth’s atmosphere and climate change in the diverse Hawaiian landscape. Six to seven of the days during each session are travel days that bring campers out into the environment for study. A portion of camp time is dedicated to creative pursuits such as photography, music and drawing.

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles, CA 90037

(323) 724-3623

www.californiasciencecenter.org

The California Science Center offers weeklong day camps for pre-K through 10th-grade students. The extensive catalog of programs includes rocketry, chemistry, engineering, physics and archeology sessions. Science Camp is held in the Wallis Annenberg Building for Science Learning and Innovation where campers have access to the newest technology in research platforms. Campers also experience the interactive exhibits in the Science Center. Scholarships are available.

Museum of Science & Industry

Summer Science Camps

4801 E. Fowler Ave.

Tampa, FL 33617

(813) 987-6000

www.msichicago.org

The MOSI day camps offer STEAM programs for pre-K through 8th-grade students. Campers may explore the Everglades, design video games, conduct experiments in chemistry or build a robotic planet rover. Weeklong sessions begin the end of May and run through the beginning of August. Parents may upgrade to extended care, which allows campers to arrive as early as 7 a.m. and stay as late as 6 p.m. Scholarships are available.

Cub Creek Science Camp

Bear River Ranch

16795 Hwy E.

Rolla, MO 65401

www.mosciencecamp.com

This residential camp, open to children ages 7 – 17, has its own zoo and offers a junior veterinarian program. In addition to learning about animal care, campers explore chemistry, physics, botany, geology and entomology. Science programs are rounded out with adventure sports, survival skills training, and arts and crafts. Campers may register for a one-week or two-week session.

Acadia Institute of Oceanography

9 Lower Dunbar Road

Seal Harbor, ME 04675

(800) 375-0058

www.acadiainstitute.com

Campers at AIO residential summer camps study biodiversity in tidepools, collect water samples for analysis, observe seals, porpoises and whales while exploring the marine sciences. The Introductory one-week session accepts students ages 10 – 12; the Intermediate two-week session is for ages 12 – 15, and the Advanced two-week session is for high school students who have completed at least one high school science course. Campers in the Advanced Sessions may earn college credit through the University of Maine Machias. AIO also offers a one-week camp in Florida for high school students during the days leading up to Thanksgiving.