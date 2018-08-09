RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) — Authorities have arrested a Whittier Police Officer and accused him of committing lewd acts on two underage females.

Officials believe there may be more victims.

This past Sunday, detectives from the Rancho Cucamonga Police Station were notified by the Whittier Police Department about a possible sexual assault of a 12-year-old that occurred in Rancho Cucamonga in April 2018.

Sheriff’s detectives interviewed the victim and her mother in Whittier.

During their investigation, detectives determined the suspect was Francisco “Frank” Igros, a police officer with the Whittier Police Department. Igros is a 54-year-old Asian male.

Investigators determined there was an additional victim. The Crimes Against Children (CAC) Detail was notified and assumed the investigation. CAC Detectives located and interviewed the second alleged victim, a 15-year-old female.

During the investigation, detectives determined Igros sexually molested the first victim in the city of Rancho Cucamonga and sexually molested the second victim in the city of Ontario. Detectives also determined the suspect’s wife — Lora Nagy, a 41-year-old white woman — was aware of the sexual abuse and did not report it.

On Tuesday, August 7, Igros was arrested and booked into West Valley Detention Center. Igros was booked on four counts of lewd acts with a child and penetration of a minor under 10. He is being held on a $1 million bail.

Detectives continued the investigation, and on Thursday, Nagy was arrested and booked into Central Detention Center. She was charged with one count of child endangerment and is being held on a $50,000 bail.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail, Detective Janna Kovensky (909) 387-3615. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).