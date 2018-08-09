  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMThe People's Court
    4:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 4PM
    5:00 PMThe People's Court
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    4:00 PMRams on 2 Pregame
    4:30 PMNFL Preseason Football
    7:30 PMRams on 2 Postgame
    View All Programs

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police are looking for three men who forced their way into a taco truck in South Los Angeles and pistol-whipped an employee during a robbery last month.

capture33 Suspects Pistol Whip Worker During South LA Taco Truck Holdup

(Los Angeles Police Department)

The robbery occurred at 3:10 a.m. on July 14 in the 1300 block of West Manchester Avenue, according to Los Angeles police.

Surveillance video released by police Wednesday show the suspects entering the truck and holding two male workers at gunpoint.

After the suspects tried unsuccessfully to open a safe that was on the truck, they demanded cell phones and cash from the workers, police said.

The video shows one of the suspect then pistol-whipping a worker in the head before the men fled on foot.

capture210 Suspects Pistol Whip Worker During South LA Taco Truck Holdup

(LAPD)

Two of the suspects were described as black and the third was Hispanic. All three were in their mid-20s, police said.

Anyone with information on their identities should call detectives at 323-786-5422.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s