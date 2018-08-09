SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police are looking for three men who forced their way into a taco truck in South Los Angeles and pistol-whipped an employee during a robbery last month.

The robbery occurred at 3:10 a.m. on July 14 in the 1300 block of West Manchester Avenue, according to Los Angeles police.

Surveillance video released by police Wednesday show the suspects entering the truck and holding two male workers at gunpoint.

After the suspects tried unsuccessfully to open a safe that was on the truck, they demanded cell phones and cash from the workers, police said.

The video shows one of the suspect then pistol-whipping a worker in the head before the men fled on foot.

Two of the suspects were described as black and the third was Hispanic. All three were in their mid-20s, police said.

Anyone with information on their identities should call detectives at 323-786-5422.