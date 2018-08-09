RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Officials have arrested a registered sex offender and charged him with procurement of a child for lewd and lascivious acts.

The Riverside Police Department received a call around 3:05 a.m. on July 7 from a business that reported possible child prostitution occurring in the 3900 block of Market Street.

The store workers at Romantix (a 24-hour adult book store) said a juvenile was at the location with an adult male apparently trying to solicit other customers for possible prostitution services.

Officers arrived at the store but the suspect and the young girl had already left.

Detectives assigned to the Riverside Police Department’s Vice Unit were later notified and began conducting a follow-up investigation. They identified the female victim and learned she had recently returned to her parents after running away from home.

Authorities also learned the young girl had been in the company of John Titow, a 59-year-old transient from Riverside. While the victim was with Titow, she engaged in prostitution, police said. The suspect had a prior arrest and conviction for lewd and lascivious acts with a child and ordered to register as a sex offender.

On August 2, 2018, Titow was contacted at the Riverside Police Department’s Magnolia Station, placed under arrest, and later booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center.

The Riverside County D.A.’s Office has since filed charges on him for procurement of a child under 16 for lewd and lascivious acts and supervising or aiding a prostitute.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims. If anyone has information regarding this investigation, please contact Detective L. Blaszak at (951) 353-7205.