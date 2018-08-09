AGOURA HILLS (CBSLA) — Former NFL quarterback Erik Kramer has been charged with assaulting his wife, authorities said Thursday.

William Erik Kramer, 53, of Agoura Hills, faces a misdemeanor count of battery, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.

Prosecutors say Kramer physically assaulted his wife at their home during a domestic dispute on June 13.

Kramer, a Southern California native who attended John Burroughs High School in Burbank and attended Pierce College, finished his NFL career with the Chicago Bears, but previously played with the Atlanta Falcons, the Detroit Lions, and the San Diego Chargers.

If convicted as charged, Kramer faces a possible maximum sentence of a year in jail.