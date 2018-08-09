RAMS vs. RavensRAMS preseason kicks off TODAY! Pregame with Jim Hill at 4pm and game starts at 4:30pm on CBS2
Filed Under:Chicago Bears, Erik Kramer, NFL

AGOURA HILLS (CBSLA) — Former NFL quarterback Erik Kramer has been charged with assaulting his wife, authorities said Thursday.

William Erik Kramer, 53, of Agoura Hills, faces a misdemeanor count of battery, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.

Prosecutors say Kramer physically assaulted his wife at their home during a domestic dispute on June 13.

Kramer, a Southern California native who attended John Burroughs High School in Burbank and attended Pierce College, finished his NFL career with the Chicago Bears, but previously played with the Atlanta Falcons, the Detroit Lions, and the San Diego Chargers.

If convicted as charged, Kramer faces a possible maximum sentence of a year in jail.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s