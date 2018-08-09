  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    08:30 AMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:East LA, Shooting

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police continue to search Thursday for the shooter who killed a woman riding in a Jeep in East Los Angeles.

The shooting was reported at about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday at Union Pacific Avenue near Bonnie Beach Place, where deputies found the woman in a Jeep with an Uber decal on the window. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The male driver, and a female child in the backseat were not injured.

All the windows of the Jeep appeared to be shot out. It was not immediately clear if the shooter had walked up to the vehicle, or if the shooting was a drive-by.

The sheriff’s department responded with a tactical team, which ordered a family of six – including four children — out of the home with their hands up at about 6 a.m. They have been questioned, but no arrests have been made.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s