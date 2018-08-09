LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police continue to search Thursday for the shooter who killed a woman riding in a Jeep in East Los Angeles.

The shooting was reported at about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday at Union Pacific Avenue near Bonnie Beach Place, where deputies found the woman in a Jeep with an Uber decal on the window. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The male driver, and a female child in the backseat were not injured.

All the windows of the Jeep appeared to be shot out. It was not immediately clear if the shooter had walked up to the vehicle, or if the shooting was a drive-by.

The sheriff’s department responded with a tactical team, which ordered a family of six – including four children — out of the home with their hands up at about 6 a.m. They have been questioned, but no arrests have been made.