Filed Under:Glendora

NEAR GLENDORA (CBSLA) – Two people have been arrested on arson charges in connection with a small brush fire which broke out Tuesday near the Morris Dam in the San Gabriel Mountains north of Glendora.

The quarter-acre fire was reported by a passerby just before 3 a.m. Tuesday off Highway 39, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The passerby reported to 911 dispatchers seeing two suspicious people in the area leaving in a white GMC pickup truck, USFS reports. The passerby followed the suspects and got the vehicle’s license plate.

Meanwhile, USFS and Los Angeles County Fire Department crews responded and quickly extinguished the blaze with the help of water-dropping helicopters.

Azusa police and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies later tracked down the vehicle and arrested the two suspects, USFS disclosed. Their names and the charges they face were not immediately released.

