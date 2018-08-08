SYLMAR (CBSLA) – Police are investigating whether a man arrested last month on allegations he sexually assaulted several children at a Sylmar dollar store where he worked has more potential victims.

Enrique Ramirez was arrested July 26 at American Dollar Plus, located at 12737 Glenoaks Blvd. He is accused of sexually assaulting three children under the age of 12, according to Los Angeles police.

The investigation began July 17 when one of the purported victims went to police saying that Ramirez had sexually assaulted him several times at American Dollar Plus, police said.

On July 20, a second victim went to police alleging that Ramirez had sexually assaulted him over a 10-month period at the same store.

Police did not confirm when the third victim came forward or whether that victim was also sexually assaulted at the store.

Following Ramirez’s arrest, the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office filed three felony counts against Ramirez. He is being held on $1.8 million bail.

Police did not disclose how Ramirez knew the victims. A photo of Ramirez and the store have been provided by police.

Anyone with information on the case should call detectives at 818-838-9971, or 1-877-LAPD-247.