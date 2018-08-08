LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The FBI says they’ve arrested dozens of people and seized hundreds of pounds of drugs – including nearly a ton of cocaine – in a bust of a Sinaloa cartel-affiliated ring operating in Southern California.

Federal officials announced indictments Wednesday charging dozens of people for their roles in a Sinaloa-linked drug trafficking organization.

“These indictments charge the trafficking cells that enabled the cartels to traffic the illicit drugs across the border and we do believe we’ve impacted their operations by taking out the transportation cells,” Assistant FBI Director Paul Delacourt said.

Federal agents have seized nearly 1 ton of cocaine, 850 pounds of methamphetamines, 93 pounds of heroin, 50 pounds of marijuana and $1.42 million in cash from warehouses and stash houses in several Inland Empire cities.

“Very big deal,” said one investigator who was not identified to protect his identity. “We have hurt the Sinaloa cartel.”

Investigators say this drug trafficking ring was bringing in as much as $3.5 million a month in Southern California alone.

A total of 22 people have been arrested, but 35 people remain at large.

FBI officials say the Mexican government is cooperating with the investigation.