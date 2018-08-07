Filed Under:Aliso Canyon, Gas Leak, methane leak, Settlement

PORTER RANCH (CBSLA) — A tentative settlement was reached Tuesday night following the massive Aliso Canyon methane leak.

100,000 tons of natural gas spewed into neighborhoods around Porter Ranch in 2015 from an underground storage facility owned by SoCalGas.

Thousands were evacuated for months. Many still complain about health issues.

State Attorney General Xavier Becerra revealed Tuesday night he will hold a news conference Wednesday to announce a tentative settlement.

SoCalGas, the City of LA and LA County are reportedly parties to the deal.

There were no details as of Tuesday night about any possible payments, whether anyone will accept fault or if there will be new conditions on the facility going forward.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

