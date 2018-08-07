  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Corona

CORONA (CBSLA) – While the Holy Fire rages out of control in Cleveland National Forest, crews were able to halt the forward progress of a second 40-acre brush fire which broke out northeast of the Corona Municipal Airport Monday afternoon.

The Rincon Fire sparked before 3:15 p.m. in the area of West Rincon and Auburndale streets. Corona Fire Department crews were able to stop its forward progress late Monday night.

The fire was 40 percent contained as of Tuesday morning. No structures were damaged and no evacuations were issued, the fire department reported. Firefighters would remain on scene throughout the day Tuesday to mop up and monitor for hot spots.

Auburndale Street remained closed between Palos Verde and Rincon Street.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Meanwhile, the Holy Fire burning southwest of Corona in the Cleveland National Forest has scorched 4,000 acres and was only 2 percent contained as of Tuesday. At least two structures have burned and several areas have been evacuated.

