CORONA (CBSLA) — Help is needed Tuesday to find the owner of a T-shirt that had been wrapped around a dead and abandoned infant in Corona.

Police were called to the area of Cajalco Road and Interstate 15 on July 27 on the report of an abandoned baby that had been found dead.

The child had been wrapped in a T-shirt, and because of its distinctive pattern – it has black short sleeves, a black pocket, and a palm tree pattern alternating with white stripes – detectives decided to release a photo of it.

“If you think you may know the owner of this t-shirt, or if you have any information regarding this case, please don’t hesitate to give our detectives a call,” Corona Police Chief James Patton said in a statement. “We hope to bring resolution to this unspeakable and avoidable tragedy.”

Anyone who recognizes the T-shirt or knows information about the child can call Detective Mario Hernandez at (951) 279-3659 or email Mario.Hernandez@CoronaCA.gov.