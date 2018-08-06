WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — The West Hollywood City Council is set to consider a resolution urging the removal of President Donald Trump’s star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The resolution would call upon the Los Angeles City Council and Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to remove Trump’s star “due to his disturbing treatment of women and other actions that do not meet the shared values of the City of West Hollywood, the region, state, and country.”

Trump received the star in 2007 for his work producing the Miss America Pageant and before he starred in TV’s “The Apprentice”.

Since then, the street plaque has been vandalized multiple times and completely destroyed twice, most recently last month by a man with a pickax.

Initiated by WeHo mayor pro tempore John D’Amico and Councilmember Lindsey Horvath, the resolution cites several reasons for getting rid of the star, including Trump’s views on climate change, his border family separation policy, treatment of transgendered people, and his handling of the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

While the impact of such a resolution – if passed – was unclear, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has previously rejected calls to remove Bill Cosby’s star, citing its historical landmark status and referencing a policy of not removing stars over public backlash.

The WeHo City Council meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m.