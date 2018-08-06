  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:heat wave, Red Flag Warning, Southern California

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Triple-digit temperatures are expected across Southern California, prompting excessive heat warnings that go into effect Monday morning.

While it feels as if the high heat has been constant this summer, National Weather Service meteorologist Kathy Hoxsie said the last 10 days of July and the first 10 days of August are typically among the hottest of the year.

High pressure usually sits over Arizona and Southern California in the summer, shifting from Arizona to California and back, and this week it will be over Southern California, she said.

This week’s hotter weather will be drier, which will increase fire danger, Hoxsie said.

Tuesday is expected to be the hottest day, with 97 degrees downtown, 94 in Long Beach, 102 in Burbank, 110 in Woodland Hills, and 107 in Pomona, Lancaster and Palmdale.

Weather models indicate temperatures will begin to drop a few degrees Wednesday but Hoxsie said it could remain warm instead and drop off Thursday.

Anyone working outdoors should avoid the midday sun, wear light, loose-fitting clothing and drink plenty of water.

Senior citizens and kids should not be left at home without air conditioning, if possible. Children, seniors and pets should never be left in parked vehicles, even with windows cracked open, because interior temperatures can quickly turn lethal in hot weather.

