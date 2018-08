New Video Emerges Of Oxnard OIS After Suspect And Officer Got Into BrawlAfter the suspect was shot, he fled to his home and then kept police at bay for hours.

Child Mauled By Dog In RiversideA dog went on the attack, seriously injuring a child. An 18-month-old toddler is recovering after being mauled by a pitbull at a home in Riverside. Cristy Fajardo reports.

All LA City Animal Shelters At CapacityLos Angeles city animal shelters are at capacity, with officials warning hundreds of animals are facing euthanization if they're not adopted soon.

CSUN Student Arrested On Suspicion Of Multiple Sexual AssaultsDavis Moreno-Jaime, 19, was taken into custody on the CSUN campus Friday at about 12:30 p.m. in connection with alleged sexual assaults that happened from April 2017 to July of this year.

Family Mourns 22-Year-Old Killed In Early Morning Hit-And-RunRodney Richard's family gathered in Lancaster this evening and held a candlelight vigil in his honor.

Angels Manager Mike Scioscia Reportedly Will Step Down At The End Of The SeasonLos Angeles Angels Manager Mike Scioscia is reportedly stepping down at the end of the season.

'It's More Than Just A Movie, It's A Movement': 'Crazy Rich Asians' Makes History Before Opening“Crazy Rich Asians” is a movie that is making history in Hollywood. For the first time in decades, an all Asian cast will hit the big screen.

Lance Bass Loses Winning Bid On Iconic 'Brady Bunch' HouseIt's bye, bye, bye to Lance Bass’ dream of buying the iconic “Brady Bunch” house.

Clerk Stabbed By Beer Thieves At Tustin 7-Eleven, 2 Suspects SoughtThe clerk was stabbed in the abdomen with a knife after confronting the suspects in the parking lot.

Former Palos Verdes HS Student Acquitted Of South LA Gang Murder Has 'Newfound Love For The Law'Cameron Terrell, 18, of Palos Verdes Estates was acquitted of first-degree murder Monday after a 10-day jury deliberation.