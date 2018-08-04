NEAR PERRIS (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for a 47-year-old man suspected of killing one person and injuring two others in a shooting in the rural Riverside County community of Mead Valley Friday night, just northwest of Perris.

The shooting occurred at about 8:30 p.m. in the 21700 block of Markham Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to find two men and a woman hurt. All three were rushed to local hospitals, where one of the men later died, the sheriff’s department said. The conditions of the other two were not known. No names were released.

The suspect was later identified as Raul Vega. He is believed to have fled in a silver 2002 Honda Accord with license plate 4XLE473. He is considered armed and dangerous.

A possible motive in the triple-shooting and the relationship of the suspect to the victims was not disclosed.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or contact detectives at 951-955-2777.