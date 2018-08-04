  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPaid Program
    3:30 PMCindy Crawford's Skincare Secrets
    4:00 PMAt Home in Southern California
    4:30 PMPaid Program
    5:00 PMStem Cell Therapy for Pain
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMThis is LA
    3:30 PMIT Cosmetics - Miracle Makeup!
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMThe James Brown Show
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5:00pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Perris

NEAR PERRIS (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for a 47-year-old man suspected of killing one person and injuring two others in a shooting in the rural Riverside County community of Mead Valley Friday night, just northwest of Perris.

capture31 Man Killed, 2 Wounded In Shooting Near Perris; Manhunt Underway For Suspect

Raul Vega. (Riverside County Sheriff’s Department)

The shooting occurred at about 8:30 p.m. in the 21700 block of Markham Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to find two men and a woman hurt. All three were rushed to local hospitals, where one of the men later died, the sheriff’s department said. The conditions of the other two were not known. No names were released.

capture23 Man Killed, 2 Wounded In Shooting Near Perris; Manhunt Underway For Suspect

The silver Honda Accord that is possibly being driven by Vega. (RCSD)

The suspect was later identified as Raul Vega. He is believed to have fled in a silver 2002 Honda Accord with license plate 4XLE473. He is considered armed and dangerous.

A possible motive in the triple-shooting and the relationship of the suspect to the victims was not disclosed.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or contact detectives at 951-955-2777.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s