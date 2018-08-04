WEST COVINA (CBSLA) – Authorities are investigating whether an intellectually-disabled man who died in West Covina Friday night was left in a car for too long.

Just after 8 p.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of South Frankfurt Avenue where they found a man in his 50s suffering from a medical emergency.

He died at the scene. His name was not released.

Detectives later learned the victim may have been accidentally left in a car for an unknown period of time, the sheriff’s department reports.

The sheriff’s department reports the driver of the car has been detained and is cooperating with homicide detectives. It was unclear if the victim was alone in the vehicle when deputies and firefighters arrived on the scene, or who initially called 911.

The cause and circumstances of the man’s death remain under investigation.