Universal City

UNIVERSAL CITY (CBSLA) – A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s bicycle deputy is in stable condition after being injured by a hit-and-run in the Universal CityWalk area overnight Friday.

capture14 Deputy Injured In Hit And Run Near Universal Studios

(RMG News)

The deputy was patrolling on her bicycle at around 11:55 p.m. Friday when she was struck by a car traveling uphill towards Universal Studios in the 1000 block of Universal Studio Boulevard, according to the sheriff’s department.

After hitting her, the driver fled.

The deputy was rushed by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where she is stable condition and is expected to survive.

There was no immediate description of the driver. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a black newer-model Ford Mustang, LASD reports.

California Highway Patrol is handling the investigation. Authorities are hoping that surveillance cameras and witnesses will assist them in identifying the suspect and the car.

