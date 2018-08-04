ANAHEIM (CBS SPORTS) — If it seems like you can’t remember the Angels before Mike Scioscia was their manager, we’d forgive you. He took the job prior to the 2000 season and has been entrenched in his role since. Now in his 19th year on the job, he’s the longest tenured manager in baseball.

That will likely be coming to an end, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, at season’s end:

#Angels manager Mike Scioscia expected to step down at the end of the season, sources tell The Athletic. Story: https://t.co/OeF1zOZiAG $ — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 5, 2018

Scioscia, 59, was at the helm for the Angels only World Series title in franchise history (2002) and has won the division title six times in his 19 years. He has a 1,625-1,403 record and has won the AL Manager of the Year Award twice (2002, 2009).

Scioscia currently ranks 18th in manager wins in history. Most of the skippers in front of him are in the Hall of Fame (or headed that way, in cases like Bruce Bochy) and there are some behind him in as well.

The Angels are having a disappointing season. After today’s loss in Cleveland, the Halos are 55-57 and sitting in next to last place in the AL West.

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is currently the longest-tenured coach or manager in professional sports with Scioscia the second longest-tenured.