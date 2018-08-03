HESPERIA (CBSLA) — A Victorville councilwoman broadcasted her own arrest at Hesperia City Hall on Facebook Live.

Blanca Gomez was helping candidates file to run for Hesperia City Council Thursday morning when she was asked to leave by city employees, according to the Victorville Daily Press.

Gomez was being asked to leave because she was in an area that’s not open to the public.

Deputies say Gomez would not leave and refused to answer their questions, so she was arrested for trespassing and resisting an officer.

The newspaper also reports that a petition to recall Gomez has been approved by Victorville’s city clerk after she posted a video of the Hesperia mayor’s body during a private open-casket funeral.