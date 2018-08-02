  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:91 Freeway, CHP, Corona

CORONA (CBSLA) — The California Highway Patrol is searching for whomever was throwing large rocks from a freeway overpass onto the 91 Freeway, hitting several vehicles.

Calls reporting the flying rocks on the eastbound 91 Freeway at Lincoln Avenue in Corona began coming in just before 11 p.m. A total of four vehicles were hit by rocks.

One truck cab was left with a softball-sized hole in its windshield, and the rock landed on the cab’s floor. All four vehicle windshields were hit in the center or on the passenger-side.

None of the drivers were injured.

The freeway overpass railing is lined by a 10-foot-tall metal grille, so it’s believed the rocks were lobbed over the top of the grille.

CHP says they are investigating.

