MONTCLAIR (CBSLA) – Texting while walking could get you a ticket in Montclair, beginning Wednesday.

Montclair police will begin enforcing a law which requires pedestrians crossing a street to stay off their phones, or else risk getting fined.

The ordinance was passed by the Montclair City Council last December and took effect in January.

However, the city chose to hold off on enforcing it until Aug. 1 in order to give the public time to acclimate, according to the Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Under the new law, a pedestrian crossing the street cannot talk on a phone, stare at a phone or have both ears covered with headphones or earbuds.

“No pedestrian shall cross a street or highway while engaged in a phone call, viewing a mobile electronic device or with both ears covered or obstructed by personal audio equipment,” the ordinance reads.

The initial violation will carry a $100 fine. A second violation within the same year will come with a $200 fine. A third violation will carry a hefty $500 fine.

Montclair is among only a handful of cities in the nation which has such a law.

The only exceptions are for 911 calls or those with prescribed hearing aids.