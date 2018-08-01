LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — Federal authorities have issued a public health alert about more than two dozen beef, pork and poultry salad and wrap products as a precaution due to possible parasite contamination.

The Agriculture Department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says the products, distributed by Indianapolis-based Caito Foods, may be contaminated with cyclospora. The parasite causes intestinal illness.

The recalled products were produced between July 15 to 18, 2018, with either “Best By,” “Enjoy by,” “Best if Sold By,” or “Sell by” dates ranging from July 18 through July 23, 2018. They have the establishment number “EST. 39985 or P-39985.”

The USDA says Caito Foods was notified from their lettuce supplier, Fresh Express, that the chopped romaine used in some of the salads was being recalled.

The products were sold by grocery stores including Trader Joe’s, Walgreens and Kroger. The USDA has posted a complete list online.

Consumers are urged to throw them away or return them to stores for a refund.

