LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Burbank man was sentenced Wednesday to 24 years in state prison for abusing his 5-week-old daughter who later died as a result of her injuries.

The LA County District Attorney’s office said Matthew Wojcik, 25, was sentenced by Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Teri Schwartz.

In June, the defendant pleaded no contest to three counts of child abuse and admitted to the great bodily injury allegations.

Deputy DA Pallavi Dhawan of the Complex Child Abuse Section, Family Violence Division, prosecuted the case.

Wojcik and the baby’s mother, Elizabeth Carter, were living in Burbank when their daughter, Violet, was taken to a hospital on Oct. 23, 2012. Authorities said the baby had broken bones and head injuries. Violet died a few weeks later after being taken off of life support.

In May 2014, Carter pleaded no contest to felony child endangerment and was sentenced to four years of probation.