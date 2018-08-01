ARCADIA (CBSLA) — An estranged husband and wife were killed Wednesday morning in Arcadia in what investigators suspect was a murder-suicide.

The shooting was reported at approximately 8:20 a.m. in an alley in the 800 block of Sunset Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Arcadia police officers arrived on scene to find a man and woman with gunshot wounds. The woman died at the scene. The man was rushed to a hospital, where he also later died, the sheriff’s department reports.

Investigators learned the two victims were married but living separately. It is believed the man shot his wife and then himself, the sheriff’s department reports. Their names were not released. A motive for the shootings was not immediately disclosed.

During the investigation, Sunset Avenue was closed between Huntington Drive and Fairview Avenue.

Sheriff’s detectives are assisting Arcadia police with the case.