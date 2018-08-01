CYPRESS (CBSLA) — Authorities have announced the arrest of a suspect accused of taking upskirt photos of unsuspecting women.

On Sunday, just after 8 p,m., Cypress officers were notified that a male suspect had been taking upskirt photos of women at a Target store in Cypress (6835 Katella Avenue.)

The suspect fled the scene after a Good Samaritan apparently witnessed the man in the act and tackled him to the floor.

In this incident, police heard from at least two victims and multiple witnesses, they said.

Authorities identified the suspect as 29-year-old Jorge Anthony Ibarra, Jr.

Officials believe Ibarra was also the suspect in an upskirt incident earlier that same day at a Target store in Cerritos (20200 Bloomfield).

Detectives with the Cypress Police Department arrested Ibarra Wednesday and booked him on a charge of invasion of privacy.

Officials believe there are more victims and ask anyone with additional information to contact Detective Cassie Miller at (714) 229-6631.

Ibarra was booked at the Orange County Jail and is being held on a $25,000 bail.