COMPTON (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for a man given the moniker the “hoodie bandit” who robbed an ampm store at gunpoint in Compton earlier this month.

On July 21 at 1:20 p.m., the suspect entered store located at 2820 Alondra Blvd. and brandished a semi-automatic handgun, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

He demanded cash from the register, but a hooded sweatshirt which was covering his mouth made it hard for the clerks to understand him. He then removed the hoodie from his face and stated, “I’ll put a bullet in your face,” the sheriff’s department reports.

After receiving cash, he fled southbound on South Washington Avenue in a newer-model SUV, possibly an Infiniti or an Audi with black rims. There were no injuries.

Police have released surveillance photos of the suspect. He is described as black, about 28 years of age, 6 feet tall, 140 pounds with a chin beard, black hair and black eyes.

Anyone with information on his identity should call detectives at 310-605-6506.