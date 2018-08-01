SILVERADO CANYON (CBSLA) — Orange County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a body was found near Silverado Canyon Wednesday.

Officials say someone walking in an area near Silverado Canyon and Ladd Canyon around 10 a.m. found a decomposed male body. There was a backpack nearby.

The area where the body was found is described as a makeshift campsite.

Deputies have no reports of a missing person and they did not know at the time of this report how long the man has been dead. The Coroner’s Office is also investigating.