SILVERADO CANYON (CBSLA) — Orange County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a body was found near Silverado Canyon Wednesday.

Officials say someone walking in an area near Silverado Canyon and Ladd Canyon around 10 a.m. found a decomposed male body. There was a backpack nearby.

The area where the body was found is described as a makeshift campsite.

Deputies have no reports of a missing person and they did not know at the time of this report how long the man has been dead. The Coroner’s Office is also investigating.

