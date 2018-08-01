  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Anaheim, Hotel Evacuation

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Guests at a hotel near Disneyland were evacuated early Wednesday morning after a fire was reported in the upper floors.

Firefighters responded to the Worldmark by Wyndham hotel, 201 W. Katella Ave., at about 3 a.m. after smoke was reported on the 11th floor of the hotel. Guests in 240 rooms were evacuated for 45 minutes.

Smoke could be smelled, but firefighters did not find the source of the smoke.

All the guests have since returned to their rooms and no injuries were reported.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

