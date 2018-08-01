ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Guests at a hotel near Disneyland were evacuated early Wednesday morning after a fire was reported in the upper floors.

Firefighters responded to the Worldmark by Wyndham hotel, 201 W. Katella Ave., at about 3 a.m. after smoke was reported on the 11th floor of the hotel. Guests in 240 rooms were evacuated for 45 minutes.

Smoke could be smelled, but firefighters did not find the source of the smoke.

All the guests have since returned to their rooms and no injuries were reported.

