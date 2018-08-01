VAN NUYS (CBSLA) — Los Angeles city animal shelters are at capacity, with hundreds of animals facing euthanization if they’re not adopted soon.

“All six of our LA Animal Services shelters are at capacity for dogs and cats,” says LA Animal Services spokeswoman Ashley Rodriguez.

“Any of the animals that we do take in puts the animals that we’ve already had at the shelters at risk for euthanasia – something we don’t want to do,” Rodriguez says.

About 163 dogs and six dozen cats are at risk of being euthanized due to lack of space, an issue compounded by recent animal hoarding cases.

“One hoarding case that happened on Monday we received 48 animals,” Rodriguez says. “The next day we received 25 animals. And a few days later, we received 27 other animals.”

And about a month ago, animal control officers took 48 cats and seven dogs from a home in Sherman Oaks, joining pets that have been at the shelter for over a year.

“We have the hardest time adopting our larger, older dogs,” Rodriguez says.

That’s exactly why Briana Bandy and her daughter Selbe came to the East Valley shelter today, looking for a dog “that’s already 9 or 10 years old,” Bandy said.

The two were introduced to a senior dog named Al. “I think he’s really nice,” Selbe said.

They just met, but the bond was instant. “He just cuddled up with me,” said Selbe.

Now Al is headed to his forever home.