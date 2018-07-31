By Norm Elrod

Another year brings another class inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. The names were announced back in January, and this past Sunday, Cooperstown made it official.

This year’s inductees — Chipper Jones, Vladimir Guerrero, Jim Thome, Alan Trammell, Trevor Hoffman, and Jack Morris — joined their rightful place among the legends of the game. Let’s take a quick look back at their accomplishments.

Jones played all of his 19 seasons with the Braves, primarily at third base, tallying 2726 hits and 468 home runs, not to mention eight All-Star appearances.

Guerrero racked up 2590 hits, including 449 home runs and 447 doubles, on a .318 career average, with nine All-Star appearances.

Slugger Jim Thome played 22 seasons in the majors, smashing 612 home runs and reaching base over 4,000 times.

Trammell, a career-long Tiger, was a plus-fielding shortstop with four Gold Gloves and over 2300 hits.

Hoffman, among the game’s best relief pitchers, tallied 601 saves over his 18 major league seasons, to go along with a 2.87 career ERA.

Morris, who was the starting pitcher for 14 straight opening days, won four World Series and 254 games, an MLB-record 162 of which came in the 1980s.

With the MLB Trade Deadline approaching, contenders continued to add players for pennant races and the playoffs, while struggling teams looked to retool for the future. Many of the biggest names — like former Oriole Manny Machado, who landed with the Dodgers — were already off the market.

More recently the Orioles, proud owners of the league’s worst record, continued their fire sale, trading pitcher Brad Brach to the Braves for an international signing slot. The Brewers acquired third baseman Mike Moustakas from the Royals for outfielder Brett Phillips and pitcher Jorge Lopez.

Trades can continue right up until today’s 4:00 deadline, and the rumors are still swirling. Just yesterday the Nationals let it be known that they would entertain offers for slugger Bryce Harper.

Trades can still happen after the July 31 deadline, though players must go through trade waivers first. Post-deadline trades tend to be minor transactions.

For more on these stories and the rest of the week in baseball, check out the video above.