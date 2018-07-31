  • KCAL9On Air

MONTEBELLO

MONTEBELLO (CBSLA) – An armed man barricaded himself inside a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle in Montebello Tuesday morning.

Armed Man Barricades Himself In LA Sheriff's Cruiser In Montebello



The barricade began sometime before 5:30 a.m. in the area of Whittier Boulevard and Garfield Avenue.

According to the sheriff’s department, the suspect, a convicted felon, barricaded himself inside a patrol vehicle with a knife and refused to come out.

An LASD mental health team was called to the scene.

The man was safely removed from the car a little before 7 a.m. and taken into custody. The knife was recovered, the sheriff’s department siad

The circumstances leading up to the barricade and the identity of the suspect were were not confirmed.

