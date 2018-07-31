CALABASAS (CBSLA) — The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a home invasion at the Calabasas home of rapper French Montana.

At least two armed robbers burst into the home this morning in the exclusive Calabasas community on the 5100 block of Garrett Court.

An LASD official confirmed to CBS2 that deputies responded to a call of a home invasion at that location at about 8:30 a.m., but that the incident happened roughly three hours earlier. The producer was reportedly inside his home at the time with another victim.

Police described the suspects as two black men.

L.A. County fire officials said they didn’t get any calls for medical assistance at the home, and it’s unclear if anyone was injured in the break-in.

Neighbor Chris Saucedo told CBS2 the neighborhood is very safe, but that intruders have entered the gated community in the past. Selena Gomez once owned the 7,800-foot mansion but sold it after a stalker managed to make his way into the home.

“[It’s] the only house that borders the school, so there’s access that way, but other than that, it’s never had any problems, only with celebrities we have problems,” chuckled Saucedo.

French Montana, whose real name is Karim Kharbouch, was born in Morocco and grew up in the Bronx. He’s best known for last summer’s hit single “Unforgettable” featuring Swae Lee, which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Rap charts.