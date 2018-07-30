BREA (CBSLA) — A woman is dead after jumping from a moving minivan, and police are looking for the driver.

The Anaheim woman, who is believed to be in her 20s, received serious head injuries when she jumped from the van at 1:26 a.m. on Imperial Highway at Laurel Avenue, Brea police Sgt. Chris Haddad said.

The driver let two other women, described as the victim’s friends, out of the vehicle to render aid, before driving away.

The woman was taken to UCI Medical Center in Orange where she was pronounced dead.

Police tell CBS2 the driver of the tan minivan is not considered a suspect, but they do want to question him about why his passenger jumped.

