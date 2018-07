HOLLYWOOD HILLS (CBSLA) — Mourners gathered to pay their respects to Trader Joe’s employee, Melyda Corado, who was killed in last weekend’s active shooter situation in Silver Lake.

The public memorial for Corado got underway at 10 a.m. Sunday at the Forest Lawn in the Hollywood Hills.

Corado was 27.

