NORTH HILLS (CBSLA) – A female Los Angeles police officer is in good condition after being shot in the leg while conducting a traffic stop Friday night in North Hills. The suspect was also wounded by gunfire.

The incident occurred at about 10:15 p.m. when two officers pulled over a vehicle at Plummer Street and Noble Avenue.

As the two officers were approaching the car, the suspect inside it opened fire, hitting the officer in the leg, police disclosed. Her partner returned fire, striking the suspect as well.

Both the officer and the suspect were rushed to local hospitals. The officer was in good condition as of Saturday morning. The suspect’s condition was not confirmed.

What initially prompted officers to pull over the vehicle was not confirmed. It’s unclear if anyone else was in the car.

The names of both the injured officer and the suspect were not released.