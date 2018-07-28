LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — In addition to the brush fires burning out of control in Idyllwild and Redding, several other large blazes are giving firefighter’s massive headaches around the state and nearby.

In Napa County, the Steele Fire has destroyed or seriously damaged 10-15 homes.

Napa County Sheriff’s have issued a mandatory evacuation for the area.

In Mendocino County in Northern California, the Mendocino Complex Fire is what Cal-Fire is calling the River and Ranch Fires — the two blazes were burning miles apart and combined to burn about 9,000 acres.

That fire is just two percent contained, authorities said.

A fire burning near Yosemite — the Ferguson Fire — is about 30 percent contained.

The Ferguson Fire caused the closure of most of Yosemite and authorities expect it to remain closed at least through Friday.

A fire in the rural community of De Luz, near Fallbrook, has forced the evacuation of 100 people from their homes. That blaze began Saturday afternoon.

The fire has burned about 50 acres and is only two percent contained, firefighters said.

Governor Brown on Saturday declared a state of emergency in the state because of the Mendocino, Napa and Lake fires.

The Governor also ordered state flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of two firefighters killed battling the Carr Fire. On Saturday, the death toll in that fire rose when two children and their great-grandmother were confirmed dead.