SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities said two men were killed and four more wounded in a shooting outside a South LA liquor store Saturday evening.

The incident happened outside Monarch Liquors around 8:30 p.m. at 88th and Vermont Avenue in what officials are calling a drive-by shooting.

The four wounded are expected to survive.

KCAL9’s Jeff Nguyen said detectives told him there were bullet casings up and down the street.

Witnesses said they heard about a dozen shots. They said several people riding in a black, four-door vehicle drove by and began shooting.

The injured were taken to nearby hospitals.

Nguyen spoke to several witnesses, none of them wanted to appear on camera.

“I was in a car with my cousin,” one woman said, “and they just started shooting out the window. I got out when the shooting started and I went in cause my mom was in the store. And basically when I came out, a person that I know was shot and on the ground. And shot a couple of times. He was just an innocent bystander. It’s crazy.”

Another man said he saw people running for cover.

“I saw people running towards the corner,” he said, “and when I came to see it, my friends were still there. And there was a guy dead. And I just backed up, I didn’t want to see it.”

What led up to the shooting is under investigation.