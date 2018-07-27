  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Donald Trump, Hollywood, Walk Of Fame

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — For the second time in just two days, police were called to Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame – this time to break up a brawl.

The fight was reported at 11:25 p.m. Thursday, but when Los Angeles police officers got to the scene, everyone involved had already cleared out.

The brawl, however, was caught on cell phone video and posted to Twitter.

Witnesses say Trump supporters had shown up to take pictures with the new star. When anti-Trump supporters showed up, the two groups began arguing, then a fight broke out.

No arrests in this incidents have been made.

Thursday night’s fight is the second time the president’s star on the Walk of Fame — received while he was a producer and the host of “The Apprentice” – has required a police response. Early Wednesday morning, a man was seen taking a pick ax to the star, destroying it for the second time in two years.

A man identified as Austin Clay turned himself in to the Beverly Hills Police Department about an hour later, claiming to have been the person who destroyed the star. He faces charges of felony vandalism.

