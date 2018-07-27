LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An active search is underway for a missing 24-year-old Los Angeles woman who police say was a victim of domestic violence prior to her disappearance.

According to Los Angeles police, Veronica Vargas was last seen at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday near the 2600 block of North Figueroa Street in the Montecito Heights area near Elysian Park.

Vargas was recently the victim of domestic violence, which “has caused alarm in her disappearance,” police said in a news release.

No further details were disclosed. Police did not confirm if they have identified or are searching for any possible suspects.

Vargas is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-1, 120 pounds, with shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black dress.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call police at 323-342-4100.