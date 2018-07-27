  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Condition Unknown, North Hills, Officer Wounded, Shot, Suspect

NORTH HILLS (CBSLA)  —  A female officer was shot in the leg Friday in a return of gunfire with a suspect in North Hills.

Sky9’s Stu Mundel was over the scene when the officer could be seen being placed in the back of an ambulance.

The incident took place at Plummer and Noble, authorities said.

Her concerned partner walked along beside her after she was put on a gurney.

Officials said the suspect was also hit in the gun fight. His condition was not given.

Very little was  known about how the incident started but Mundel said the officers were not responding to a radio call.

The officer was transported to a nearby hospital. There was no word if the suspect was also transported.

Preliminary information said the suspect was “in custody.”

 

