  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chris Melore, Facebook, Fish, Local TV, Oklahoma, Piranha, talkers

FORT COBB LAKE, Okla. (CBS Local) – An 11-year-old reeled in a rare catch while fishing with her grandparents in an Oklahoma lake.

Kennedy Smith’s rare find may look like a piranha, but a closer examination of the fish’s mouth found a stunning row of teeth that look like a human’s.

According to the Oklahoma Game Wardens, the oddly-toothed fish is a Pacu. The Pacu is a close relative of the piranha usually found in freshwater lakes and rivers in South America.

The wildlife officials add that Pacu mostly eat plants. However, they have been known to eat meat like their carnivorous relatives. Fisherman in Oklahoma occasionally run into the rare sea creature because Pacu owners sometimes release them into the wild when they outgrow their tanks.

Pacu reportedly grow to over three feet long and can weigh as much as 88 pounds.

Smith was even allowed to keep her special catch. Oklahoma Game Wardens encourage anglers to remove any Pacu from local waters because they are considered a hazard to the ecosystem.