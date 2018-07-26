LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — At least one person was killed in a violent two-vehicle crash in Palms, officials said.

It was reported that one person was ejected from one of the vehicles and gravely injured.

But CBS2’s Tom Wait reporting from the scene said it is believed one of the vehicles slammed into a pedestrian, possibly someone waiting at a bus stop.

The two-car accident was reported about 9:15 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Sepulveda Boulevard, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The driver of one of the vehicles was handcuffed at the scene and allegedly charged with driving under the influence.

It was not immediately clear if anyone else was injured in the crash.