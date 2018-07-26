RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – A man who was allegedly attacking customers and employees at a McDonald’s restaurant in Riverside Sunday died after being taken into custody.

At 12:44 p.m., Riverside police responded to a report of a man assaulting patrons and staff at a McDonald’s located in the 2200 block of University Avenue.

Officers got on scene to find the suspect was being held down by a customer on the floor near the counter, police said. As officers were arresting the man, they noticed he was undergoing a medical emergency and called for paramedics.

He was placed in an ambulance and rushed to a hospital, police said. However, while in the ambulance, he went into medical distress. After arriving in the emergency room, he was pronounced dead at 2:13 p.m., police disclosed.

The suspect was not immediately identified.

Per department policy, investigators with the Robbery-Homicide and Forensics units are investigating. The cause of death will be determined by the Riverside County coroner’s office.