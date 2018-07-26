LANDERS (CBSLA) — A San Bernardino couple is accused in the death of a 7-year-old girl, authorities said.

Officials said that 7-year-old Dylan Biscamp was taken to High Desert Medical Center in Yucca Valley to be treated for possible heat stroke Wednesday.

Biscamp was pronounced deceased on arrival.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff Department’s Specialized Investigations Division responded to the hospital and determined Dylan’s death was a homicide. Officials conducted a homicide investigation in conjunction with a Crimes Against Children investigation unit.

Detectives located Dylan’s mother, Misty Warfox, 36, and her husband, Paul Warfox, 42, and interviewed them about their involvement in this case.

At the conclusion of the interview, both were arrested for willful harm or injury to a child resulting in death.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the San Bernardino County Sherriff’s Department Homicide unit at (909) 387-3589. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463), or you may leave information on the We-Tip website.