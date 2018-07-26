Los Angeles (Hoodline) – So you’re hungry — and you’re ready for some breakfast and brunch fare. Good news: we’ve found the freshest spots to satisfy your cravings. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you wake up with an appetite.

_______________________________________________________

Bluestone Lane

523 Rose Ave.

Venice

Bluestone Lane is an Australian-inspired chain serving up breakfast, brunch and coffee favorites from coast to coast.

On the menu, expect to find an assortment of light, seasonal dishes that reflect Australia’s dining scene, according to the eatery’s website.

For brunch, indulge in coconut chia pudding with strawberries, figs, hazelnuts and puffed grains; rustic-style baked eggs with tomato, zucchini, bell peppers and fresh basil; or the Brekkie burrito filled with scrambled eggs, potatoes, bacon, guajillo, avocado and cotija. (Check out the full menu here.)

This business has been hitting the right note with locals, with a perfect five-star rating on Yelp.

Yelper Sean G., who reviewed Bluestone Lane on July 20, wrote, “Great service and great drinks! The menu looks amazing!”

“Great food, wine and coffee,” said Yelper Andrew S. “Perfect date-night spot because it’s cute and the service is on point. Super local!”

Bluestone Lane is open from 7:30 a.m.–10:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 7:30 a.m.–11:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 8 a.m.–10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

_______________________________________________________

Belgium Waffle Haus

11211 Ventura Blvd., Suite 102

Studio City

Belgium Waffle Haus is a breakfast and brunch spot, offering fresh Belgium-style waffles, coffee, tea and more in Studio City.

The European-inspired cafe — with an additional outpost in Granada Hills — uses cast-iron waffle machines, a 17-hour dough fermentation process and imported Belgium pearl sugar to create artisan breakfast fare, the restaurant says on its website.

Popular offerings include the Mixed Berry waffle with homemade berry compote and cream cheese; and the Morning Liege — a waffle combo with avocado, spring mix, paprika and more. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a four-star Yelp rating out of 50 reviews on Yelp, Belgium Waffle Haus has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Kevin T., who visited on July 13, wrote, “Great food and atmosphere. Best waffle I’ve ever eaten. Will definitely be back!”

“What a treat!” added Yelper Pegley H. “My daughter and I shared the smoked salmon croque madame waffle and the chicken pesto. Both were delicious! I can’t wait to go back and try a sweet waffle dessert!”

Belgium Waffle Haus is open from 8 a.m.–4 p.m. daily.

_______________________________________________________

Doubting Thomas

2510 W. Temple St.

Westlake

Doubting Thomas is a new spot that recently debuted in Historic Filipinotown. The daytime eatery comes courtesy of Naomi Shim, Eater LA reports, a longtime Los Angeles pastry chef whose resume includes Salt’s Cure and Copa Vida.

Come try a hearty breakfast burrito with braised pork shoulder, white cheddar cheese, smashed Sierra Gold potatoes, smoked chili, cilantro, onion, sunny-side up eggs and tomatillo salsa; or something light such as tomato toast topped with burrata, almond pesto and reduced balsamic.

Doubting Thomas is off to a strong start with a current rating of 4.5 stars out of 87 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Eric B., who reviewed the cafe on July 17, wrote, “I had their standard breakfast and a cup of coffee and both were a-OK! I will definitely go back to sample the rest of the menu.”

And Lanae L. noted, “The food was good and so was the coffee to an extent. I don’t know what sausage they use, but it’s damn good!”

Doubting Thomas is open from 7 a.m.–4 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday and 8 a.m.–4 p.m. on weekends. (It’s closed on Monday.)

_______________________________________________________

URBAN Cate

300 S. Mariposa Ave.

Koreatown

Next up is Koreatown’s URBAN cate, an all-day brunch spot serving up a variety of favorites with unique twists like squid ink egg salad sandwiches, unicorn crepes and avocado toast with bacon, arugula, egg salad and tomatoes.

An assortment of espresso drinks are on offer as well, ranging from lavender lattes and affogato to green tea frappes and coffee soda — a concoction of sparkling water, espresso and lime/lemon zest.

Yelpers are liking the new addition, which currently holds a four-star rating.

Lila H., who reviewed URBAN cate on July 22, wrote, “Aesthetically pleasing and modern two-story cafe. Been here quite a few times already and it’s a nice place to eat a meal, have dessert or a drink.”

“My husband and I were looking for a cafe to eat lunch and get some work done at the same time,” shared Yelper D R. “We got the bulgogi sandwich, which was very tasty. The turkey sandwich was pretty good. And the green tea tres leche cake was huge!”

URBAN cate is open from 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.–11 p.m. on weekends.

_______________________________________________________

Jewel

654 N. Hoover St.

Silver Lake

Jewel is a veggie-focused breakfast and brunch eatery featuring a variety of California produce-inspired dishes made using fresh ingredients, including organic free-range eggs.

According to its website, the restaurant is helmed by partners Jasmine Shimoda and Sharky McGee, who each share a devout passion for plant-based, farm-driven cuisine.

Breakfast offerings include carrot lox with pickled mustard seed, red onion and everything spice; chia pudding with cashew milk and dates; and Papas & Eggs consisting of crispy potato cakes, two poached eggs, toast and ketchup. (See the full menu here.)

Jewel has received a warm welcome with a Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of 82 reviews.

Yelper Ina K., who reviewed the eatery on June 6, wrote, “Literally a jewel. This place is tucked away in Silver Lake. … The food itself was pretty good! They’re all made with fresh ingredients. Being a vegan place, Jewel does get quite creative with how it makes its food.”

“Figuring you usually don’t go wrong by ordering the namesake dish, I ordered the Jewel Box and was served one of the best lunches of my life,” shared Yelper Lisa N. “Sweet, savory, bitter, tangy, grounded and still a little edgy.”

Jewel is open from 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m. on weekends.