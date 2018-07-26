Laguna Beach (Hoodline) – Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Laguna Beach look like these days—and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Laguna Beach via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

953 Glenneyre St., #A

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom cottage, situated at 953 Glenneyre St., #A, is listed for $1,995/month for its 500 square feet of space.

In the unit, expect a fireplace, a stove, large windows and carpeted floors. The building offers outdoor space. Animals are not allowed.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a “walker’s paradise” and has some transit options.

280 Aster St., #4

Listed at $2,250/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 280 Aster St., #4.

On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. In the unit, anticipate hardwood floors, a deck, a dishwasher, marble countertops, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Animals are not allowed.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

646 Ramona Ave., #B

Over at 646 Ramona Ave., #B, there’s this 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $2,400/month.

In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. The building offers garage parking. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is a “walker’s paradise” and has some transit options.

2838 Wards Terrace, #BC

Finally, listed at $2,595/month, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2838 Wards Terrace, #BC.

The building features on-site laundry, a reserved carport and beach access. In the unit, you’ll find a deck, hardwood floors, granite countertops and a ceiling fan. Animals are not permitted.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address isn’t very walkable and has some transit options.

