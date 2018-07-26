Laguna Beach (Hoodline) – Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Laguna Beach look like these days—and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Laguna Beach via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
953 Glenneyre St., #A
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom cottage, situated at 953 Glenneyre St., #A, is listed for $1,995/month for its 500 square feet of space.
In the unit, expect a fireplace, a stove, large windows and carpeted floors. The building offers outdoor space. Animals are not allowed.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a “walker’s paradise” and has some transit options.
280 Aster St., #4
Listed at $2,250/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 280 Aster St., #4.
On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. In the unit, anticipate hardwood floors, a deck, a dishwasher, marble countertops, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Animals are not allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
646 Ramona Ave., #B
Over at 646 Ramona Ave., #B, there’s this 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $2,400/month.
In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. The building offers garage parking. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is a “walker’s paradise” and has some transit options.
2838 Wards Terrace, #BC
Finally, listed at $2,595/month, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2838 Wards Terrace, #BC.
The building features on-site laundry, a reserved carport and beach access. In the unit, you’ll find a deck, hardwood floors, granite countertops and a ceiling fan. Animals are not permitted.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address isn’t very walkable and has some transit options.