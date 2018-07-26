CARSON (CBSLA) — A 1-year-old baby girl is alive Thursday thanks to some LA County Sheriff’s Deputies.

CBS2’s Jo Kwon attended a news conference where the grateful parents expressed gratitude to the deputies for saving their daughter.

Faith was home eating tortellini for the first time on Saturday night when she began to choke.

“I just remember her dad waking me up. I was asleep and he told me that she was choking.” says Kiah Moten.

She says she tried to remove the food from her baby’s throat.

“It wasn’t coming out so I told him to call 911,” she says.

LA County Sheriff’s Deputies Melvin Castro and Omar Sanchez arrived on scene.

“The only thing in my mind at first was, ‘It’s not good.’” Castro says.

He said Faith wasn’t breathing and she had no pulse.

“I remember seeing him run down the driveway and my daughter’s body was like a rag doll,” Moten says.

Paramedics had not arrived and every second counts in these situations.

Castro made a split-second decision to use their patrol car to get Faith medical help.

They took off from Grace Avenue. One of the deputies performed CPR while the other radioed in to clear the streets so they could run Code 3 to the hospital a mile-and-a-half away.

Other deputies helped clear the roads so Faith could get to the ER as soon as possible.

“It felt forever, but I want to say it was no more than five minutes,” said Sanchez.

It’s a drive he will never forget.

“It was my first time ever driving a patrol vehicle,” he says.

Mom says the deputies saved her baby’s life.

“I just know that if it wasn’t for them, the outcome could have been very different for us,” she says.

The deputies said they were just doing their jobs and it was a bit of fate.

“Luckily we were at the right place at the right time,” Sanchez says.

“And she’s alive, that’s the thing that matters,” Castro says.

To see the full press conference by the LA County Sheriff’s Department, click here.