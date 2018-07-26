  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Harvey Weinstein

NEW YORK (AP) — AMC host Chris Hardwick is returning to work after a review of sexual assault allegations against him by a former girlfriend.

The network says returning Hardwick to work at “Talking Dead” and “Talking with Chris Hardwick” is the “appropriate step” after a review that included interviews with numerous people.

It says Hardwick will return to “Talking Dead” Aug. 12. Substitute host Yvette Nicole Brown will be interim guest host of “The Walking Dead Season 9 Preview Special” on Aug. 5, and a guest on “Talking Dead” on Aug. 12.

Hardwick has acknowledged that an online post by his ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra alleging she had been sexually assaulted and emotionally abused referred to him. He has denied the allegations but has said the couple’s three-year relationship was imperfect and included arguments.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

