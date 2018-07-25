MALIBU (CBSLA) — In a streak of red and green, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched early Wednesday from Vandenberg Air Force Base to bring 10 satellites into space.

The launch happened just before 4:40 a.m. and was visible from Southern California’s coastal areas. The satellites launched are part of Iridium’s in-development $3 billion array that will eventually include 75 satellites supporting a worldwide voice and data communications network.

SpaceX says the first stage booster landed successfully on a drone ship, in spite of challenging weather conditions.

At least one more launch is planned to complete the Iridium array, but SpaceX will launch again before then. The Hawthorne-based company has another launch scheduled for next Thursday to carry an Indonesian satellite into space.



